Frozen Heilongjiang by wh2021
Frozen Heilongjiang

The background is Heilongjiang. To prevent people walking across the river boundary, Russia in the opposite, during winter time, a wire fence is placed on the river.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture on that background.
April 5th, 2024  
