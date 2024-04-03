Sign up
Photo 875
Frozen Heilongjiang
The background is Heilongjiang. To prevent people walking across the river boundary, Russia in the opposite, during winter time, a wire fence is placed on the river.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
1
0
winghong_ho
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting.
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
Tags
#landscape
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture on that background.
April 5th, 2024
