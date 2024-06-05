Sign up
Photo 938
Subashi Ancient City
Subashi is a lost city located near Kucha in the Taklamakan Desert, on the ancient Silk Road, in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th April 2024 7:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
How amazing that looks, great capture of these shapes and textures.
June 10th, 2024
