49 / 365

Porsche 356

Taken at Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb course during a breakfast club meeting. No racing but an interesting selection of cars in the car park, including this original 1600cc Porsche 356.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Bill D'Arcy

Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, beautiful car. I have never been to Shelsley Walsh, but often used to go to Prescott Hill Climb as that is near to where we live. Great capture.
April 5th, 2024  
