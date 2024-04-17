Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Lumsdale Valley
Taken yesterday during my walk through Lumsdale Valley photographing the falls. Came across these remains of a building towards the bottom of the valley. Lovely light at just the right angle to show off the texture of the walls.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Tags
shadows
,
derelict
,
ruins
,
derbyshire
,
matlock
,
lumsdale
