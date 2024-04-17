Previous
Lumsdale Valley by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Lumsdale Valley

Taken yesterday during my walk through Lumsdale Valley photographing the falls. Came across these remains of a building towards the bottom of the valley. Lovely light at just the right angle to show off the texture of the walls.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

Photo Details

