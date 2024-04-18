Previous
Next
juggling jester by whdarcyblueyondercouk
82 / 365

juggling jester

Taken at the camera club's studio evening, with one of the members "volunteering" to be the subject.
Unfortunately, he cannot juggle, so was assisted in post processing.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise