82 / 365
juggling jester
Taken at the camera club's studio evening, with one of the members "volunteering" to be the subject.
Unfortunately, he cannot juggle, so was assisted in post processing.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
84
photos
46
followers
83
following
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th April 2024 8:22pm
Tags
studio
jester
juggle
