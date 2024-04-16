Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Lumsdale Falls
The falls are located near Matlock, Derbyshire (UK) on Bentley Brook.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
2
2
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
77
photos
46
followers
83
following
21% complete
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
3
2
2
365
NIKON D850
16th April 2024 11:57am
Tags
waterfall
,
stream
,
brook
,
matlock
,
lumsdale
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
April 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
moving water has such power
April 16th, 2024
365 Project
