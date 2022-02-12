Previous
hike no. 2 by wiesnerbeth
hike no. 2

Picture this . . . from a distance we spot this little frog and then I stealthily creep up on it, telling Jack not to startle it and hoping it doesn’t get scared and hop off, only to discover it’s plastic. I’m still laughing at what an idiot I am.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
