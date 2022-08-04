chris fixed the table leg!

My grandparents bought this table when they got married in 1934 and it’s been passed down to the oldest daughter for two generations. I used to do my homework at this table and you can still see where I pressed too hard with my pencil and etched my name in the top. This is also where I had to sit alone (crying) because I wasn’t allowed to leave the table until I finished eating my liver, which I told mother tasted like dirt. The leg broke off when we moved, but Lily’s boyfriend made an amazing repair and now it’s good to go for the next 88 years.