Previous
Next
chris fixed the table leg! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3312

chris fixed the table leg!

My grandparents bought this table when they got married in 1934 and it’s been passed down to the oldest daughter for two generations. I used to do my homework at this table and you can still see where I pressed too hard with my pencil and etched my name in the top. This is also where I had to sit alone (crying) because I wasn’t allowed to leave the table until I finished eating my liver, which I told mother tasted like dirt. The leg broke off when we moved, but Lily’s boyfriend made an amazing repair and now it’s good to go for the next 88 years.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise