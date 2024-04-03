Previous
because i have nothing better to do by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3920

because i have nothing better to do

Painting the tops of these wooden spools. Each one will be a “holder” for 3 yards of vintage rickrack I’ll be selling in my booth next week. After this dries they’ll be getting polka dots on top.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Neat idea!
April 6th, 2024  
