half off easter candy by wiesnerbeth
half off easter candy

Have discovered that yellow spice jelly beans are disgusting. I can’t even tell what flavor they are.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
My mother used to say some of them tasted like perfume.
April 6th, 2024  
