Previous
Next
Colourful but all Closed by will_wooderson
Photo 2584

Colourful but all Closed

Harbour Street, Ramsgate.
The only place not closed is the baker, further up the street, and even that is only open in the morning.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
708% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise