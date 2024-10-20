Previous
Prato Fiorito by will_wooderson
Prato Fiorito

The name given to the two twin hills, meaning literally "Flowery Meadow".
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Corinne C ace
Idyllic scenery
October 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 22nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
That is beautiful
October 22nd, 2024  
