Potty about the harbour by will_wooderson
Photo 2609

Potty about the harbour

Chimney pots and the harbour. You can also see the obelisk dedicated to King George IV on the right.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
