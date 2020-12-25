Previous
Snowy Mountains to Sparkling Sea by will_wooderson
Photo 2683

You can just about see the sea on the horizon.
On the road above the nature reserve of Orrido di Botri, in the province of Lucca.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
