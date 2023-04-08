Sign up
Photo 3028
Happy Easter!
Here's some plum blossom in the garden. Very popular with the bees.
8th April 2023
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
2nd April 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
happy easter
,
italy
,
garden
,
tuscany
,
plum blossom
,
lucignana
