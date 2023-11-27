Previous
Ben on the Harbour Arm by will_wooderson
Ben on the Harbour Arm

Last week an old school friend came to Ramsgate from London for a ploughman's lunch at a local cafe' and a walk around the harbour!
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
