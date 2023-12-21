Previous
Darkness Descending! by will_wooderson
Photo 3111

Darkness Descending!

A dramatic light in the evening.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous colours captured here!
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise