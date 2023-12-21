Sign up
Photo 3111
Darkness Descending!
A dramatic light in the evening.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3111
photos
44
followers
66
following
View this month »
View this month »
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st December 2023 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
sunset
,
italy
,
valley
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous colours captured here!
December 23rd, 2023
