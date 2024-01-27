Previous
In the 13th district, Medellin by will_wooderson
In the 13th district, Medellin

Went on a walking tour of this district. It was transformed from an area of crime, violence and drug peddling to a more peaceful, tourist hotspot also with the addition of escalators.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
