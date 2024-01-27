Sign up
Photo 3128
In the 13th district, Medellin
Went on a walking tour of this district. It was transformed from an area of crime, violence and drug peddling to a more peaceful, tourist hotspot also with the addition of escalators.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3129
photos
42
followers
64
following
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
28th January 2024 10:34am
Tags
medellin
,
colombia
,
13th district
