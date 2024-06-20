Sign up
Photo 3178
British Beachy Sky
Yes... back in Ramsgate!
Returned just as the weather took a turn for the sunnier and warmer!
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3178
photos
49
followers
65
following
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
Tags
beach
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
super sky
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
June 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
calm, lovely photo ... the way the water is coming in on the beach looks interesting
June 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful spot…
June 23rd, 2024
