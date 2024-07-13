Previous
A Georgian Sunset by will_wooderson
Photo 3187

A Georgian Sunset

The tower of St George's Church seen from the bathroom window!
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, this is wonderful!
July 13th, 2024  
