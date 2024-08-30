Sign up
Previous
Photo 3201
Lago di Vagli
Went on an outing with friends further up the valley and explored the area around this sparkling lake.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3201
photos
49
followers
66
following
876% complete
View this month »
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
30th August 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
lake
,
tuscany
,
garfagnana
,
lago di vagli
,
mediavalle
