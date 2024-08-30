Previous
Lago di Vagli by will_wooderson
Photo 3201

Lago di Vagli

Went on an outing with friends further up the valley and explored the area around this sparkling lake.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise