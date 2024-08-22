Previous
Thank You For the Rain by will_wooderson
Photo 3198

Thank You For the Rain

The garden looking perky after a few days of heavy rain.

In the foreground are white and red oleanders.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
