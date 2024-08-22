Sign up
Photo 3198
Thank You For the Rain
The garden looking perky after a few days of heavy rain.
In the foreground are white and red oleanders.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
garden
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
thank you for the rain
,
white oleanders
,
red oleanders
