Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3205
Geatting My Bearings in Venice
One of many very quirky and amusing paintings / painted collages in the Cameroon pavillion.
There was one featuring Elon Musk as a god-like figure peering out of the sky, and a dinghy with the Amazon Prime symbol on it!
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3205
photos
49
followers
66
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th September 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
venice
,
biennale
,
cameroon pavillion
,
bear with me in venice
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close