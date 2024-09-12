Previous
Geatting My Bearings in Venice by will_wooderson
Photo 3205

Geatting My Bearings in Venice

One of many very quirky and amusing paintings / painted collages in the Cameroon pavillion.

There was one featuring Elon Musk as a god-like figure peering out of the sky, and a dinghy with the Amazon Prime symbol on it!
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

william wooderson

