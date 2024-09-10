Sign up
Previous
Photo 3204
The Green Hills of Home
Home to the village graveyard!
It is tucked behind the tall cypress and is kept impeccably tidy at all times.
Heading to Venice via Florence tomorrow.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
0
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3204
photos
49
followers
66
following
877% complete
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
Views
0
365
Tags
italy
,
graveyard
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
green hills
,
a tall cypress
