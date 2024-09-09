Sign up
Previous
Photo 3203
By The Pool
On the street leading to the swimming pool in the nearby hill-top town of Barga.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3203
photos
49
followers
66
following
877% complete
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
Views
0
Album
365
Tags
italy
,
town house
,
tuscany
,
barga
,
near the swimming pool
