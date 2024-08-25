Sign up
Photo 3199
Church Matters!
At the church service today the Don asked, 'anyone got some silver polish?'
I was the only one to say yes, so I've been tasked to polish the silver goblet!
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3199
photos
49
followers
66
following
church
,
flowers
,
pink
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
