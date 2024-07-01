Previous
A Boat-iful Spot! by will_wooderson
Photo 3184

A Boat-iful Spot!

The boating pool on the west cliff of Ramsgate.

You can hire a boat and go around the pool, and then enjoy a cup of tea or chilled pint of beer by the water (bar behind me when I took this photo).
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
LOL - nice
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise