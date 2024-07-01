Sign up
Photo 3184
A Boat-iful Spot!
The boating pool on the west cliff of Ramsgate.
You can hire a boat and go around the pool, and then enjoy a cup of tea or chilled pint of beer by the water (bar behind me when I took this photo).
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
boating pool
,
west cliff of ramsgate
,
a boat-iful spot
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - nice
July 2nd, 2024
