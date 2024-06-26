Sign up
Previous
Photo 3181
A Well Timed View
Spot the clock tower!
Photo taken in Albion Gardens.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
2
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3181
photos
50
followers
65
following
871% complete
View this month »
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
25th June 2024 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
clock tower
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
a well timed view
,
albion gardens
Judith Johnson
ace
Clever title, lovely shot
June 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
