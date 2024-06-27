Previous
Watch Out, Canoeists! by will_wooderson
Photo 3182

Watch Out, Canoeists!

A segull deciding whether to use a canoe as target practice!
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
bkb in the city
Love it
June 27th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture
June 27th, 2024  
