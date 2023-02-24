Previous
Confetti Glitter Glue by willamartin
55 / 365

Confetti Glitter Glue

Which one would you pick?
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
15% complete

View this month

Photo Details

JackieR ace
May I have all three? Please? Pretty please?? No?? Ok the blue one, no the pink one, oh maybe the multi one!!

I like the way you have lit this with that stripe of light Willa
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
