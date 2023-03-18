Previous
Next
Mom's Typewriter by willamartin
77 / 365

Mom's Typewriter

This is mom's typewriter that I love.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Megan ace
Ooo! I would like to own a working typewriter. I think they are so cool. This one looks fabulous with its green keys.
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise