77 / 365
Mom's Typewriter
This is mom's typewriter that I love.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Willa Martin
@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
18th March 2023 3:44pm
Megan
ace
Ooo! I would like to own a working typewriter. I think they are so cool. This one looks fabulous with its green keys.
March 18th, 2023
