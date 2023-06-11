Previous
Painting 1 by willamartin
162 / 365

Painting 1

I made this one from all my favorite colors. Pink, blue, and purple.
11th June 2023 11th Jun 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
