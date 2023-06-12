Previous
Painting 2 by willamartin
163 / 365

Painting 2

I made this all by myself, no help, and this is a really nice painting I made.
12th June 2023

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
