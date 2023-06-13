Previous
Painting 3 by willamartin
164 / 365

Painting 3

I love this painting because it is really pretty. I hope you like it, too.
13th June 2023 13th Jun 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
45% complete

