Blue Bear by willamartin
165 / 365

Blue Bear

This is Blue Bear and he is my Help Stuffie. He is my favorite right now and I got him at the rodeo on Sunday.
14th June 2023 14th Jun 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
