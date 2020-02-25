Previous
Where the shadow falls by yaorenliu
Photo 2110

Where the shadow falls

I have this 60mm prime lens around. Trying to explore what it is good for.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
