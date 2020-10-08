Previous
how long by yaorenliu
Photo 2158

how long

Can it keeps clean, This is the path I run pass every lunch time since I quit the gym. It is full of grafitt. Some I posted here. Today they all covered with fresh paint.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
