Previous
Next
Photo 2261
When Frances is alert
I know that I need to investigate, along the way Frances is looking at.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
20th January 2021 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
ace
Frances looks awesome and full of character...and I say that as someone who does not like cats.
January 20th, 2021
Yao RL
@graemestevens
unfortunately, this is not Frances, This is a cat who is 5 times of the size of Frances, like a sheep. Scares Frances to death.
January 20th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great capture of the "dangerous stranger"
January 20th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
@yaorenliu
I see....this one looks like a Maine Coon to me...they're massive and probably the only kind of cat that I would consider ;)
January 20th, 2021
