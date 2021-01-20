Previous
When Frances is alert by yaorenliu
Photo 2261

When Frances is alert

I know that I need to investigate, along the way Frances is looking at.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Graeme Stevens ace
Frances looks awesome and full of character...and I say that as someone who does not like cats.
January 20th, 2021  
Yao RL
@graemestevens unfortunately, this is not Frances, This is a cat who is 5 times of the size of Frances, like a sheep. Scares Frances to death.
January 20th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Great capture of the "dangerous stranger"
January 20th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
@yaorenliu I see....this one looks like a Maine Coon to me...they're massive and probably the only kind of cat that I would consider ;)
January 20th, 2021  
