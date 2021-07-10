Previous
The story continues by yaorenliu
Photo 2432

The story continues

I cannot help to write this little haiku to go with.

Biscuit, water, the lucky cat
At the botanical garden the pair met,
Don't like Rose, she said.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
