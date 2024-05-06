Previous
Experiencing Melbourne - 6 by yaorenliu
Experiencing Melbourne - 6

Went to Percy Grainger's autobiographical museum documenting his life as musician and composer;

One interesting display are these multiple letters from Edvard Grieg.

Subsequent google found an interesting story about how Grieg met Percy Grainger

After that meeting, Greig said in an interview
“What is nationality? I have written Norwegian Peasant Dances that none of my own Countrymen
can play and here comes this young Australian and plays them as they ought to be played! He is a
genius that we Scandinavians cannot do other than love”.

Unfortunately his racial prejudice is unbearable.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
