Photo 2463
Shadow on the Steps
Somehow, it makes a pair to yesterdays shot.
10th August 2021
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Photo Details
Caterina
ace
It’s nice that you added the feet to make it more personal Fav
August 10th, 2021
Dianne
Brilliant!
August 10th, 2021
Wylie
ace
yes it does. brilliant shadow capture. fav
August 10th, 2021
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
August 10th, 2021
