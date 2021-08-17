Sign up
Photo 2470
Empty Table, Empty Chairs
From midnight tonight, we are going complete lockdown. This suits the mood.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
6
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2470
photos
136
followers
68
following
676% complete
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
17th August 2021 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique118
moni kozi
ace
wow! nice shot. Nice use of grain.
Lockdown? Where are you located?
August 17th, 2021
Yao RL
@monikozi
Wellington, New Zealand, We were doing so well so far. At this moment, only one community case, The government is going hard to try to stop it.
August 17th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@yaorenliu
and why the lockdown for one case?
August 17th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice light on the table
August 17th, 2021
Yao RL
@monikozi
I guess the government afraid that the delta variant is difficult to control. it trys to stop it as early and as hard.
August 17th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@yaorenliu
I guess it makes sense. Well, good luck!
August 17th, 2021
Lockdown? Where are you located?