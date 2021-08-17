Previous
Empty Table, Empty Chairs by yaorenliu
Empty Table, Empty Chairs

From midnight tonight, we are going complete lockdown. This suits the mood.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
moni kozi ace
wow! nice shot. Nice use of grain.
Lockdown? Where are you located?
August 17th, 2021  
Yao RL
@monikozi Wellington, New Zealand, We were doing so well so far. At this moment, only one community case, The government is going hard to try to stop it.
August 17th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@yaorenliu and why the lockdown for one case?
August 17th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Nice light on the table
August 17th, 2021  
Yao RL
@monikozi I guess the government afraid that the delta variant is difficult to control. it trys to stop it as early and as hard.
August 17th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@yaorenliu I guess it makes sense. Well, good luck!
August 17th, 2021  
