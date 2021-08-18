Previous
Mushrooms in the Garden by yaorenliu
Photo 2471

Mushrooms in the Garden

First day lockdown at home. Found these in the garden.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
So glossy... these remind me of a cake I spotted in a shop window. Same colour and glossiness.
August 18th, 2021  
Yao RL
@monikozi I am sure the cake is not poisonous. By the way yesterdays one case, today, we have 10.
August 18th, 2021  
