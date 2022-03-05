Previous
Next
Fluffy Bum by yaorenliu
Photo 2670

Fluffy Bum

While trying to shoot the colour for today, this fellow crawled in. Another lucky day.

Not sure I got the colour sequence right, I will have to go deep purple tomorrow.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
731% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love the softness of this shot! (And a great title!) Fav
March 5th, 2022  
kali ace
gosh its a funny looking critter!
March 5th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely pink
March 5th, 2022  
Kim ace
Nice job filling the frame with color!
March 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise