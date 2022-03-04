Previous
Blue Friday by yaorenliu
Photo 2669

Blue Friday

I know he lives in the Orange dahlia flower, so I invite him here as my model.

With thousand gratitude, I put him back,
4th March 2022

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
Great macro
March 4th, 2022  
