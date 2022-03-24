Previous
Next
Te Ara Taiao by yaorenliu
Photo 2689

Te Ara Taiao

I think it means Environmental Pathway in Maori. A container in the city where taking public opinion about how to build a green city. At this moment, not many people in the city as we are in "Red Traffic Light" system.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise