Arthropodium (Te Puna) - 1 by yaorenliu
Photo 2697

Arthropodium (Te Puna) - 1

My One Subject for April is Arthropodium in my garden. I can see stories in the endless possibilities in compostion.
I am looking forward to it.

Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2022  
