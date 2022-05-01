Sign up
Photo 2727
My City - Wellington - 1
Enjoyed last two months projects (Rainbow and One Subject), decided to do "My City" project. Hopefully, I will have a months of People and Places of Wellington, New Zealand to share.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2749
photos
153
followers
75
following
747% complete
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2723
20
2724
2725
21
2726
2727
22
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
29th April 2022 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Walks @ 7
ace
Great PoV, hope you have fun with your project.
May 1st, 2022
