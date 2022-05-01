Previous
Next
My City - Wellington - 1 by yaorenliu
Photo 2727

My City - Wellington - 1

Enjoyed last two months projects (Rainbow and One Subject), decided to do "My City" project. Hopefully, I will have a months of People and Places of Wellington, New Zealand to share.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Great PoV, hope you have fun with your project.
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise