Previous
Next
Ascot Terrace by yaorenliu
Photo 2728

Ascot Terrace

Ascot Terrace, One of Wellington's oldest (and very cute) street where New Zealand composer Douglas Lilburn lived (No. 22) from 1959 until his death.

I once played in the academy's orchestra his music, so complicated, drove our conductor mad as we got lost easily.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i1f3iRVhlA

Aubergine at the bottom is a nice cosy restaurant.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
it will be nice to see around Wellington, so long since i lived there.
May 2nd, 2022  
Yao RL ace
@kali66 Make another trip, We will have a long walk.
May 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise