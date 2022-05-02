Sign up
Photo 2728
Ascot Terrace
Ascot Terrace, One of Wellington's oldest (and very cute) street where New Zealand composer Douglas Lilburn lived (No. 22) from 1959 until his death.
I once played in the academy's orchestra his music, so complicated, drove our conductor mad as we got lost easily.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i1f3iRVhlA
Aubergine at the bottom is a nice cosy restaurant.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
2
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2750
photos
153
followers
75
following
747% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
2nd May 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mycity2022
kali
ace
it will be nice to see around Wellington, so long since i lived there.
May 2nd, 2022
Yao RL
ace
@kali66
Make another trip, We will have a long walk.
May 2nd, 2022
