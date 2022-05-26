Previous
Pandoro Panetteria by yaorenliu
Pandoro Panetteria

Located at Willis St, it is one of the early establishment who make artisan bread. I love its German Apple Cake, if you look carefully, you will find a hand - taking a slice of the cake for me.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
kali ace
oh yummy, i make a similar cake with crumble topping like that .
May 26th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Yum yum!! Enjoy!
May 26th, 2022  
