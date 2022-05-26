Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2752
Pandoro Panetteria
Located at Willis St, it is one of the early establishment who make artisan bread. I love its German Apple Cake, if you look carefully, you will find a hand - taking a slice of the cake for me.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2778
photos
156
followers
82
following
753% complete
View this month »
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
26th May 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mycity2022
kali
ace
oh yummy, i make a similar cake with crumble topping like that .
May 26th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Yum yum!! Enjoy!
May 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close